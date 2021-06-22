Weighing DNeX's growth opportunity and big placements

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Meed Growth Corp. (TSXV: MEED.P) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering of 4,000,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering"). The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its non-brokered private placement offering of 1,500,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Private Placement"). After completion of the Offering and the Private Placement, the Corporation now has 13,500,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.