Buehler (7-1) took the loss in Thursday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings. Buehler and Chicago starter Zach Davies were engaged in a tight pitchers' duel until he allowed a Willson Contreras two-run homer in the sixth to go down 3-0. Buehler still pitched well enough to earn a quality start but that would be far from enough as Los Angeles was no-hit by the Chicago staff. The loss was his first since 2019 and snaps a 23-start stretch without a defeat for the 26-year-old right hander.