Welshman making case to crack Tottenham starting lineup

Rodon is a major reason Wales progressed through the group stage of Euro 2020 and is reinforcing his claim on cracking Tottenham’s starting eleven. The 23-year-old is elevating his performance level when it matters most for his nation. Wales have conceded just two goals in three matches. Rodon was instrumental in Wales’ clean sheet against the Turks, an effort that was bettered against the high-flying Italians. Italy erupted for three goals in both of their first two group matches, but only mustered a goal directly from a free kick against 10-man Wales.