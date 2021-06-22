How to problem solve when met with spite
Q. I am getting married in a year and we are struggling with the guest list. My parents are divorced, and that makes the guest list complicated. My dad, who is paying for the wedding, gets along fine with my mom, but hates her sister, her husband, and my grandma and grandpa. Something happened during their divorce, and he never forgave them. He said if they are invited, he's not paying. How can I not invite my aunt, uncle and grandparents to my wedding? What's good ex-etiquette?www.thederrick.com