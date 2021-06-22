How to problem solve when met with spite

My boyfriend and I have been dating for about two years. He is extremely insecure and it’s been affecting our relationship heavily. He constantly doubts my loyalty, wanting to check my phone, texting me all the time when I’m out asking for my location and pictures to verify. If I don’t answer his calls he gets angry. I feel like my every move is constantly being monitored and it’s suffocating. He always comments on the clothes I wear when I go out saying, “I look slutty.” In his defense, I’m known to be a party girl. I tend to be very friendly and will talk to anyone which contributes to his jealousy. I’ve tried to change my behavior to make him happy, but I know that if I keep compromising I’m going to end up resenting him. How much more do I need to reassure him? Am I too independent or extroverted?