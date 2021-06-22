Understanding the needs of the banked and the underbanked in the finance sector

Mambu reveals the necessary steps financial providers need to take to bring more people into the formal economy. Are you happy with your bank? Do you feel that it has done enough to provide you with the necessary access to financial services? Well, according to software as a service (SaaS) cloud banking platform Mambu's Global Financial Accessibility Survey, about 56% of banked customers feel that they are currently underserved. The survey also reveals that 1.7 billion adults are considered unbanked, meaning they do not have access to formal financial services.