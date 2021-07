NanoVation is the first Israeli company to receive EIC funding and was one of selected few out of hundreds of companies across Europe. European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund is investing €5 million in the Israeli medical startup NanoVation, for accelerating the development of its high accuracy respiratory monitor and for launching initial marketing efforts in the EU. The investment is part of the EIC’s strategy to identify and support high-impact startups and small companies and assist them in scaling up game changing technologies.