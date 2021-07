The Oakland A’s were hoping that A.J. Puk would have established himself as a part of their bullpen by this point in the season. He had been hampered at the start of the season by injuries once more, lasted for one outing in the majors, and was immediately placed on the Injured List again. The hope was, that once he was ready, Puk would be activated and be ready to become a key part of the A’s bullpen once more.