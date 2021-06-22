Cancel
Florence, AL

Get Savvy About Investing

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a financial advisor, I spend my days helping my clients make smart money decisions that will set them up to achieve their goals for the future. While a lot of what I do involves sophisticated strategies designed for more established investors, I also care deeply about helping the next generation take control of their finances early in life so they, too, can live out their dreams. While investing can be an intimidating topic for those just getting started, it doesn’t need to be. If you’re new to investing, know that it all starts with financial literacy – understanding the basics.

Bank Independent Tops Forbes List

SHEFFIELD – Bank Independent has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual nationwide list of America’s Best-In-State Banks 2021 and ranks number 1 in the State of Alabama for a second year in a row. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced in late June and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

