Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Bitter-Sweet: Kenya’s Complicated Affair With Coffee

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya — In the hit song “Lazizi” by Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol, they sing of a smitten young man wooing a beautiful girl, promising to take her out to Java for coffee and small talk. The song immortalized Java House in Kenya’s urban dating scene and its role...

tntribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Restaurants#Economy#Food Drink#Sub Saharan#Kenyans#American#Java House#Nairobians#Zenger News#Swahili#Arab#Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Uganda
Place
Africa
Country
Brazil
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AfricaVoice of America

Kenya’s Successful Life-Business Partners Navigate Roles, Boundaries

The COVID pandemic has strained families forced to work and study at home together with an added stress for couples who are also business partners. In Kenya, such life-work partnerships experience a struggle not only to earn a living but also to keep their families together. Brenda Mulinya reports from Nairobi.
EconomyTennessee Tribune

Treesy Money: Tiny Gabon Wins $17 Million Payout For Forest Conservation

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — The central African nation of Gabon is the first country in Africa to receive a $17 million financial reward for successfully cutting carbon emissions. The results-based payment is part of a $150 million, 10-year deal struck with the United Nations-backed Central African Forest Initiative in 2019 to reduce deforestation and forest degradation.
Africatribuneledgernews.com

S. Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya to expedite joint infrastructure project

Jun. 30—ADDIS ABABA — South Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya have reiterated their commitment to expedite the implementation of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) program. Speaking at a high-level ministerial meeting on Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges said infrastructure provision is Africa's top priority as the...
Economythewestsidegazette.com

Kenya Cements Its Place As East Africa’s Business Hub

NAIROBI, Kenya — For years, Kassim Mziwanda, 38, a professional tailor from Tanzania, dreamed of setting up a clothing shop in Eastleigh, a bustling suburb of Kenya’s capital Nairobi known for its cheap but quality merchandise. Kenyan traders prefer buying clothes from Tanzania and sell them in Kenya for a...
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Kenya says Arabica coffee exports up amid reforms

NAIROBI, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday that the export of Arabica coffee has improved in the recent past amid ongoing reforms in the sub sector. Peter Munya, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives said that the coffee variety has...
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

Cameroon Takes Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign To Churches, Markets

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — There was little activity at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé Covid-19 vaccination center at noon on June 28, a fortnight to the five-day national immunization campaign. Covid-19 vaccination exercise starts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but by noon, there is no one at the center except...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Kenya’s 100MW Kipeto wind farm fully commissioned

Developers BTE Renewables and Craftskills have completed the 100MW Kipeto wind farm in Kajiado county, south of Nairobi. The project has now started delivering full power to the Kenyan grid. With its 60 GE 1.7-103 turbines, the wind farm is Kenya’s second largest, after the 310MW Lake Turkana project. It...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Kenya's KenGen says CERs for sale more than double

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s largest utility said on Tuesday its certified emission reduction credits (CERs) available for sale had more than doubled to over 550,000. A CER is equivalent to one tonne of CO2 and they are part of emission reduction efforts under the Kyoto Protocol. Kenya Electricity Generating Company...
Income Taxcdcgamingreports.com

Kenya’s president signs 7.5% stake tax into law

Kenya’s 7.5% tax on gambling stakes – a reduction from the proposed 20% – has officially become law, after being signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The bill, signed by Kenyatta on 29 June, initially set to bring back a controversial 20% excise tax on betting stakes. This tax was increased...
WorldThrive Global

Love’s Travel, In A Peculiar Tune! Achieng Abura #Kenya

Travel around the world, and you will find love’s fondness, throughout colorful avenues. There are different sounds, terms, and gestures for the meaning of love. In whatever tongue it is professed in, just know it is there. Love songs lead the way. In fact, there are treasure maps, and models, concerning the very finding of love. How is love supposed to manifest? Where is love’s sacred hiding place?
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Kenya's Chepngetich among favourites for marathon gold in Tokyo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s Olympic marathon contender Ruth Chepngetich has had a remarkable year in which she had to cope with the restrictions on training and racing brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic but managed to smash the half-marathon world record. When the 26-year-old Chepngetich was getting ready for the...
Food & DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Organic Coffee Market Massive Growth Ahead | Oakland Coffee, Seattle's Best Coffee, Strauss, Marley Coffee, Melitta

The Latest survey report on Global Organic Coffee Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Organic Coffee segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Cafe Don Pablo, Cameron?s Specialty Coffee, EQUAL EXCHANGE, Grupo Britt, Keurig Green Mountai, Rogers Family, Clean Foods, Grupo Nutresa, International Coffee & Tea, Kicking Horse Coffee, Luigi LAVAZZA, Marley Coffee, Melitta, Mount Hagen, Oakland Coffee, Seattle's Best Coffee, Strauss, Tres Corações Alimentos, Trung Nguyen, Death Wish Coffee, Burke Brands, Jungle Products, Camano Island Coffee Roasters, Specialty Java, Coffee Bean Direct & Allegro Coffee Company.
Worldfao.org

Read-out of the bilateral meeting between FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and The Honourable Raychelle Awuor Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya

28 June 2021, Rome - The FAO Director-General QU Dongyu had a virtual meeting with The Honourable Raychelle Awuor Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya. The Director-General welcomed the Cabinet Secretary, who expressed her appreciation for the strong partnership with FAO. The Honourable Omamo gave...
TravelTennessee Tribune

Rafting Activities Started To Revive Adventure Tourism In Kashmir

KASHMIR, India — As Covid-19 cases are declining steadily in the northern Indian Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir, the government has started rafting activities to revive adventure sports and tourism. “Kashmir is famous for adventure activities,” said G.N. Itoo, Director of Tourism. Rafting is one of the attractive activities that...
Politics19fortyfive.com

It Would Be Pure Hell: Pray to God a War Between China and Japan Never Happens

Let’s not understate the likelihood of war in East Asia or kid ourselves that the United States can remain aloof should China and Japan enter the lists. It’s tough for Westerners to fathom the nature of the competition or the passions it stokes. From an intellectual standpoint, we have little trouble comprehending the disputes pitting the Asian rivals against each other. For example, both Tokyo and Beijing claim sovereignty over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, a tiny archipelago near Taiwan and the Ryukyus. China covets control of offshore air and sea traffic, hence its East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and its efforts to rewrite the rules governing use of the nautical commons. Undersea energy resources beget frictions about where to draw the lines bounding exclusive economic zones (EEZs). And so on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy