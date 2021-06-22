What law covers someone discharging sewage into Shoal Creek?
Q: I live near Bailey Springs. What law covers someone discharging sewage into Shoal Creek?. A: The Clean Water Act (33 U.S.C. §1251 et seq. [CWA] regulates discharge of pollutants into navigable waters of the Unites States. CWA regulates National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System [NPDES] permits and provides for citizen suits for violation of permit requirements. In Alabama, ADEM is authorized a federally approved state program in lieu of the federal program.www.courierjournal.net