With so much discussion of his form now compared to Russia 2018, Harry Kane is frustrated, but it is not for the reason many would believe.He didn’t think that the World Cup saw the best of him, despite winning the golden boot. It is why he is not concerned about his lack of goals now. Kane feels he can save the best for the last-16, and beyond.“Going into Tuesday night, physically, I'm in the best shape of the tournament so far, and that's what I kind of wanted going into this,” he said at England’s base camp. “I felt...