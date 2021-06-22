Introducing The Daturas, 1 of 4 bands supporting The Chats at UNDERPROOF
The Daturas are amongst the Northern Beaches locals selected to open for The Chats at UNDERPROOF, an upcoming all ages show on Saturday June 26th. UNDERPROOF is a yearly initiative by Happy Mag and Northern Beaches Council that sees a handful of local bands paired up with a massive Aussie headliner. This year we have pub rock lords The Chats running point on the night, and The Daturas are one of the lucky support bands itching to take the stage.happymag.tv