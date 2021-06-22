Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Introducing The Daturas, 1 of 4 bands supporting The Chats at UNDERPROOF

By Tom Cameron
happymag.tv
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daturas are amongst the Northern Beaches locals selected to open for The Chats at UNDERPROOF, an upcoming all ages show on Saturday June 26th. UNDERPROOF is a yearly initiative by Happy Mag and Northern Beaches Council that sees a handful of local bands paired up with a massive Aussie headliner. This year we have pub rock lords The Chats running point on the night, and The Daturas are one of the lucky support bands itching to take the stage.

happymag.tv
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#The Chats#Underproof#Happy Mag#Aussie#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Salida, COMountain Mail

Enjoyed the ‘Rage’ cover band

A quartet from Denver called Rally ’Round the Family played a set of Rage Against the Machine songs at The 146 Taphouse Friday night, injecting a much needed dose of heavy funk into Salida’s music scene. Rage Against the Machine (also called simply Rage) is an American ’90s rock band...
Musiczapgossip.com

Lulu rations chat on gig days

Lulu “rations” how much she speaks before a gig. The 72-year-old singer takes a number of precautions to preserve her voice so if she has a concert booked, she won’t hold a conversation with anyone the morning before and limits the number of phone calls she takes in the hours leading up to the show.
Musiciheartlocalmusic.com

Introducing: Cheery

Every time we turn around, local musician Katlyn Conroy has a new venture in the works. The multi-faceted (and multi-talented) creator has a finger in every artistic pot– she writes music, she’s an accomplished illustrator, and helps head up a local music camp for teens. Over the weekend, she debuted her latest project: Cheery.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

Returning With ‘Cycles,’ Rachel Baiman Works Through the Stories of Women

Rachel Baiman has never been afraid to delve head first into speaking her mind on the state of the world through her music. But with her new project Cycles, she approaches that task through a new lens focused on narratives that spark empathy in this era of entrenched polarization. Recorded in Melbourne, Australia, and steeped in its indie rock influences, she leans into a new sonic landscape with ease, collaborating with co-producer and Oh Pep! front woman Olivia Hally.
Musichappymag.tv

The Vaccines’ latest album takes us on a trip of metamorphosis and escapism

The Vaccines discuss their latest album Back In Love City as a cinematic culmination of their previous work and their desire to evolve as indie-rock artists. Venturing out from their indie-rock roots, Justin Young, lead singer from The Vaccines, spoke about the desire to escape and evolve as the catalysts behind Back In Love City.
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Artists

Some people think that the only way they can become electronic dance music artists is by being extremely good at practicing. The truth of the matter, however, is that anybody that wants to become a top electronic dance music artist must work extremely hard to develop their skills. Many individuals that initially looked into going into the field did not put in enough time perfecting what they actually had.
Musichappymag.tv

BoyBoy melts in the dreamy soul tune and visuals of ‘LTPF’

Perth producer/artist, BoyBoy, launches into a glistening intergalactic kaleidoscope with latest single, LTPF. With a rhythm so smooth you will slip into a hypnosis – BoyBoy releases newest single accompanied with visuals for LTPF. The track, standing for Love, Trust, Pain, Fame is a saturating tune that bursts with BoyBoy’s...
Denmark, MESun-Journal

Luke Concannon, Stephanie Hollenberg to play Irish music concert

Luke Concannon and Stephanie Hollenberg will perform an evening of Irish music as part of the Denmark Arts Center’s After Dinner Music Series at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, in Bicentennial Park in Denmark. Concannon has early memories of falling asleep at Irish family parties to the sound of...
MusicBillboard

Snoop Dogg, Steve Earle Set for 2021 Independent Venue Week Performances

Snoop Dogg, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Beach Bunny and more will perform more than 450 shows across the country for Independent Venue Week. Between July 12-18, fans can see Pedrito Martinez, The Marshall Tucker Band and George Porter Jr. at some of the nation’s favorite music venues as the non-profit organization reveals its 2021 schedule.
Musichappymag.tv

PREMIERE: Parnell March unveils his bizarrely wonderful new clip ‘Therapy’

Perth producer Parnell March has released his robotic synth tune, Therapy, accompanied by a satirical music video. Dreamy electronica producer Parnell March has launched his most recent single Therapy, ahead of his upcoming album Ozone Parade. The track is a glistening robotic riff, saturated in a textured beat and accompanied...
MusicNME

Angel Olsen announces ’80s covers EP ‘Aisles’

Angel Olsen has announced ‘Aisles’, a new EP of ’80s covers – you can hear her rendition of Laura Branigan’s ‘Gloria’ below. The five-track EP is set to arrive on August 20 and will be the first release on Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic. As well as taking on Branigan’s...
Musicarcamax.com

Damon Albarn to be special guest performer at Latitude

Damon Albarn will be a special guest performer at this year's Latitude music festival. The Blur frontman will take to the lakeside Waterfront stage at Henham Park, Suffolk, east England, for a Saturday sunset performance of tunes from his extensive back catalogue on July 24th. A piece on the Latitude...
Musicstereophile.com

July 2021: Rock Record Reviews

Decca/UMO (16/44.1 stream, Qobuz). 2021. Cam Blackwood et al., prods., Dan Moyler, eng. 11 Past the Hour breaks a four-year studio hiatus for Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May. Her 2017 album Life Love Flesh Blood was notable for moving into ballads and away from her earlier debt to rockabilly; this new venture shows off her husky voice's bluesy shades.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band on the road, joining ZZ Top for support dates

Two-time Blues Music Award nominees The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, often referred to as “the greatest front-porch blues band in the world,” has announced they will tour with “That ;Little Ol’ Band from Texas” — ZZ Top. The Big Damn Band has announced a run of dates with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers for the fall as well as their own tour.
MusicNME

Courtney Barnett teases new music, shares audio snippet under pseudonym

Courtney Barnett has teased the arrival of new music, releasing a small excerpt on streaming services under a pseudonym. On Instagram, Barnett promoted her Tell Me What You’re Listening To playlist on Spotify. She also released a professionally-filmed clip of her looking out the window of her home. Interestingly, one...
Rock MusicPosted by
WITF

Icon: Music Through the Lens

This new six-part series exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography. Icon follows the fascinating lives and often wild experiences of the artists who documented popular music in images, from the earliest darkrooms to the fast-evolving digital landscapes of the present day. Featuring irreverent interviews with some of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy