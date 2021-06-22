The Best New Lo-Fi Rap Songs This Week

We’ve arrived at almost exactly the midway point of 2021, which means it’s time to rank rap verses again. After putting together lists of the year’s best albums, songs, and music videos (so far), we turn our attention to bars. Who pulled off the best storytelling? Who weaved together the most double entendres? Who squeezed the most one-liners into a single verse, stopping Rap Twitter in its tracks? What verses are the most technically impressive, and which ones made the biggest impact? What verses will we remember a decade from now? With all these questions in mind, we put together this list of the best rap verses that have been released in the past six months. (In an effort to represent as many rappers as possible, we have limited the inclusions to one verse per artist.) Without further ado, these are Complex’s picks for the 25 best rap verses of 2021 (so far).