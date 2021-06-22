No, your company shouldn’t pay for your commute

Do you want your company to be a success? Do you love the idea of having a business that grows from strength to strength? Then this is the post for you. Running a business can be a big job to take on. But when you love what you do and know that you have a great business idea, it’s always worth it. If your heart and soul are in this, you can do anything you put your mind to. And maybe you know that deep down. But you could also be worried about what you need to do to really ensure that things succeed?