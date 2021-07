A US appeals court has denied Huawei’s petition for review of the decision by the FCC to designate it a national security threat. The designation by the US communications regulator was made a year ago, as the basis for prohibiting the use of federal funds to buy kit made by either Huawei or ZTE. This seemed to largely affect niche operators, especially those specialising in rural connectivity, as that’s where most state subsidies are directed in the US. Just last week the FCC announced its intention to expand that prohibition to all US companies, even if they don’t receive a cent of federal funds.