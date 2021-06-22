Cancel
TikTok adds Jump links to give users more info about what they’re viewing

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok has introduced TikTok Jump, a new way for short video creators to share engaging and informative content on the platform. According to TikTok’s news release, Jump allows creators to add links to mini-programs and services to their videos. These links will allow viewers to explore recipes, take quizzes and find valuable learning tools, which TikTok says will create “more dynamic and practical experiences for our community.”

