TikTok adds Jump links to give users more info about what they’re viewing

I haven’t jumped much on the TikTok band wagon as far as making content. I do love watching people’s TikTok videos though. Mainly because they are short. A big announcement has come from the company that TikToks are going to get longer. The short structure video application declared last week that it will significantly increase its time limit on transfers — permitting clients to present vids up on 3 minutes in length. TikTok presently has a one-minute cutoff. Manager Drew Kirchhoff said the choice will improve clients’ inventive narrating capacities. Three-minute recordings have been in trying basically since December with some top TikTok makers, especially in classes like cooking. The choice is relied upon to be carried out to all clients over the “coming weeks”.