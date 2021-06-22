Jefferson City man injured in motorcycle accident
A Jefferson City man received minor injuries in a motorcycle wreck northeast of Fulton early Saturday morning, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report. The accident happened at 7:50 a.m. Saturday on Route Z, 540 feet east of County Road 115. Nicholas J. Porter, 30, of Jefferson City, was eastbound on a 2003 Kawasaki Ninja 250R when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the highway, hit an embankment and Porter was ejected.www.fultonsun.com