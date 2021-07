The Padres just swept L.A. for the first time in eight years and the first time at home in 11 seasons. San Diego is buzzing about it. On this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson is joined by longtime radio and TV personality Steve Hartman from XTRA 1360. Steve also works in L.A. so he offers a unique perspective on how Dodger Nation feels right now.