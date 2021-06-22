Cancel
Generali expands presence in Malaysia via Axa deal

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN/PARIS/KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali (MI:GASI) has agreed to buy Axa's insurance assets in Malaysia and take full ownership of a joint-venture it runs in the country to strengthen its local presence. The deals will turn Generali into the second-biggest player in Malaysia's Property and Casualty (P&C)...

uk.investing.com
