So that’s it, then. We never did send Covid packing. The struggle against this deadly invisible foe wasn’t won. We’re not going to strain every sinew to defeat Covid, after all. Boris Johnson is declaring surrender.Instead of suppressing the virus to the point where it minimises the threat to health, an aim deliberately misrepresented as an unrealistic “zero Covid”, we’re accepting that we’re beat, that we’ll have to “learn to live with it”, much as we do with flu, and just expect to get sick – very sick, perhaps for a very long time – and perhaps die prematurely.It’s...