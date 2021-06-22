It’s been 10 years since Vanessa Dubasso made her first on-screen appearance. Her journey in the entertainment industry hasn’t always been easy, but no matter what, she’s managed to keep moving forward. Over the years, she has built up a solid resume and she’s gotten the opportunity to work with some very well-known people in the industry. At the moment, many of her roles have been on the smaller side, but Vanessa’s time is definitely coming. She has a couple of projects in the works that are sure to continue to establish her as someone to keep an eye on. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Vanessa Dubasso.