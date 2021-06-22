Billy Gilmour should leave Chelsea on loan next season

A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in the middle of the night Tuesday in Montana and killed her, according to wildlife officials. The victim, Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, was on a long-distance bicycling trip when she was attacked in the western Montana community of Ovando, about 60 miles northwest of Helena. She was killed around 3:30 a.m. before fellow campers in an adjacent tent were able to use bear spray to ward off the estimated 400-pound animal.