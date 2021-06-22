Cancel
Premier League

Billy Gilmour should leave Chelsea on loan next season

By Mike Malley
theprideoflondon.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a development that very few Chelsea fans saw coming, Billy Gilmour is the talk of the footballing world. The Scottish starlet was extremely impressive during his nation’s 0-0 draw with England, earning Star of the Match honors and drawing praise from the pundits for his maturity and confidence on the ball. Now, though, Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Scotland’s final group stage match against Croatia on Tuesday, undoubtedly a massive blow to the team.

