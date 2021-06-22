2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid Review: Electrifying Power
If we asked you to imagine the fastest cars in Toyota’s current lineup, what cars would you be imagining? On a scale of 1 to 10, how surprised would you be to discover that the fastest vehicle from Toyota includes the 2021 Rav4 Prime plug-in hybrid SUV? If you answered “12” then we wouldn’t be shocked. The Rav4 Prime is their new and exciting Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) offering that’s set to compete this year with the likes of Hyundai, Kia and Ford. There has been a lot of buzz about the Rav4 Prime, but does this PHEV crossover live up to it all?www.forbes.com