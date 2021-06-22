San Diego County Health Officials Report 61 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Jesus Gonzalez, a phlebotomist assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego, collects a blood sample from a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor. DOD photo by Navy Seaman Luke Cunningham

San Diego County public health officials reported 61 new COVID-19 infections and no additional deaths from the pandemic disease Monday.

Of 6,090 tests reported by the county, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases held steady at 0.8%.

Monday’s data increased the county’s cumulative number of coronavirus infections to 281,810 and the death toll remains at 3,771.

So far 1,815,995 county residents are fully vaccinated, which is 86.4% of the county-set goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 and older.

More than 4.28 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.96 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Locations page.