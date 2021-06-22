Cancel
Amazon Prime Day: Sunday Riley’s CEO Glow Sold Out — These Bestsellers Are Still Shoppable

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 16 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If Sunday Riley’s best-selling C.E.O. Glow face oil slipped through your beauty-loving fingers this Amazon Prime Day, you can rest easy knowing that it’s not only cult-favorite product that’s on sale from the clean skin care brand. There’s still a full day left to save up to 30 percent off the star-beloved label’s scientifically-formulated moisturizers, face oils, and more while they’re on sale at Amazon. (Beyoncé, Drew Barrymore, Olivia Culpo, and Zoey Deutsch are just a few fans.)

