2021 College World Series: Day Three In Pictures

OMAHA, Nebr. — Well, it looks like it’s okay to tug on Superman’s cape after all. In the last three days here in Omaha we have seen Kumar Rocker leave a game with a deficit and we have now seen Jack Leiter get saddled with a loss. Yes, those two things happened in the first three days of the 2021 College World Series. And no, it has no relation to any kind of total eclipse of the sun, palm readers figuring out when you will hit the lottery or some kinda freakish cajun voodoo deciding that you are doomed[…]