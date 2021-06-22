Cancel
Public Health

Some destinations are shutting out unvaccinated travelers. Here are a few

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, @MonicaPitrelli
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's one thing to require unvaccinated travelers to quarantine or undergo extra Covid tests. It's another to bar them altogether. A small but growing list of travel destinations is either closing its doors to unvaccinated travelers or reopening only to vaccinated ones. Either way, the unvaccinated are seeing their travel options start to dwindle as tourism-dependent nations prioritize safety and simplified entrance requirements over open-door policies for all.

