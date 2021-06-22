Flood Advisory issued for Blanco, Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Blanco County in south central Texas Southwestern Burnet County in south central Texas Southeastern Llano County in south central Texas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms between Burnet, Kingsland, and Johnson City. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marble Falls, Kingsland, Round Mountain, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Johnson City, Meadowlakes, Highland Haven, Cypress Mill, Sandy, Blowout, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Pedernales Falls State Park, Spicewood, Smithwick, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.