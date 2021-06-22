Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Coronavirus latest news: UK records 11,625 new Covid cases in highest daily total since February

By Poppie Platt, India McTaggart
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-year-olds ‘having panic attacks over socialising’. Boris Johnson warns of 'difficult year for travel'. Nicola Sturgeon’s travel ban 'tramples civil liberties'. The UK recorded 11,625 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since mid-February. Government data also reported 27 daily coronavirus deaths, a 44 per...

www.telegraph.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#European Union#Us Secret Service#Uk#Scottish#Lions#Scotgov#Us Covid#Britons#Health Ministry#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Denmark
Country
Cuba
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Scotland
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBBC

Positive UK Covid tests pass five million in total

That's all from us today. Your coronavirus updates for this busy Thursday have been brought to you by Jo Couzens, Mary O'Connor, Jennifer Meierhans, Owen Amos, Alex Kleiderman and James Clarke. What's been happening?. Our live updates on coronavirus are coming to an end soon so here's a recap on...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

UK reports another 32,551 coronavirus cases

LONDON, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Britain has reported another 32,551 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total in the country to 5,022,893, according to official figures released Thursday. The country's coronavirus-related death toll rose by 35 to 128,336. These figures only include the deaths of people who...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson is pursuing an accidental programme of 1970s-style nationalisation

It was no surprise to see Boris Johnson at Wembley on Wednesday night. This is a Prime Minister that wants to be involved in everything, including historic sporting moments. He even went to the trouble of yanking on a replica England jersey over his shirt and tie, in what must be a fashion first, and hopefully, for the sake of everyone’s eyes, a last. Still, at least there was no taxpayer bailout this time.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: UK hits 30,000 daily cases, 1st time since Jan.

LONDON — The U.K. has recorded more than 30,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time since January, just as the British government prepares to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in England. Government figures showed another 32,548 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the highest level since Jan. 23. For much of...
TravelBBC

Covid: Scotland to lift Blackburn with Darwen travel ban

A ban on travel between Scotland and the Blackburn with Darwen area is to be lifted by the Scottish government. Public Health Minister Maree Todd said all travel to and from the Lancashire area would be allowed from Thursday. It was Scotland's last remaining restriction covering north-west England after a...
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge proposal being reviewed by government

LONDON, England: Britain is considering connecting Northern Ireland to the UK by bridge or tunnel. At its narrowest, the two islands are only 12 miles apart across the Irish Sea. The initial evaluation for such a link is expected to be released this summer. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
Public Healthrock947.com

UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since Jan. 29

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported the highest daily number of new COVID cases since Jan. 29 on Tuesday, and the greatest number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test since April 23. Tuesday’s figures showed that there were 28,773 new cases, up from 27,334 on Monday, and 37...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

When is ‘freedom day’ for Scotland, Wales and NI?

Boris Johnson has set out a plan to end legal restrictions in England on 19 July, but a date has not yet been confirmed as to when lockdown measures will be lifted in Wales. Health Minister Eluned Morgan has said residents in Wales will have to wait until Wednesday to hear the Welsh government’s plan.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: UK records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since January

Within the past 24 hours there were 26,068 new coronavirus cases reported, Public Health England has reported. This marks the worst day for infections since the virus was surging in January. Today’s case count also marks a 61 per cent increase over last Wednesday, when 16,135 cases were recorded.PHE also noted that 14 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the UK’s death toll to 128,140 since the beginning of the pandemic.It was also reported on Wednesday afternoon that 44.7 million people across the UK – nearly 85 per cent of the population – had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 62 per cent, some 32 million had received both doses. Read More What is the UK’s Covid vaccine booster plan?Fourth lockdown: Is UK likely to face new restrictions?UK Covid hospital admissions: Latest figures as concerns grow over lockdown easingRussia’s Sputnik V Covid vaccine ‘less effective’ against Delta variant
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday. The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, government reveals

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, under plans being considered by the government.The tests are only guaranteed to be free until the end of July, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed.“A statement will be forthcoming about whether or not it will be extended beyond that,” a spokesperson told The Independent.Labour immediately condemned the looming rethink, saying it “beggars belief” with a third Covid wave underway and infections set to surge in the weeks to come.The potential U-turn comes just three months after the launch of a high-profile campaign urging everybody...
PoliticsBBC

Plans to scrap English votes for English laws

A system which gives English MPs an effective veto on laws which only affect England should be scrapped, the government says. Michael Gove said the English votes for English laws (EVEL) procedure had "not served our Parliament well". EVEL was introduced in 2015 to correct a perceived imbalance in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy