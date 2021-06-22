National League East Clubs Take Aim At Pitching-Packed New York Mets

Cancel
As expected, the National League East is tight, with five games separating the top four teams. Not as expected, only one of the four contenders has won more than it’s lost — amazing in a season that has passed the one-third marker and is only three weeks away from the All-Star Game.

MLBchatsports.com

Jacob deGrom's MRI clean; New York Mets taking it 'day by day'

An MRI performed on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's right shoulder came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday. The results were examined by two doctors, Rojas said. "It just showed a normal shoulder that a pitcher would have, and there's no concern," Rojas said, adding that deGrom played catch on Thursday.
MLBperutribune.com

Gomes, Fedde help Nationals past East Division-leading Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Erick Fedde extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and the Washington Nationals two-hit the first-place New York Mets in a 1-0 victory Friday night. Juan Soto opened the ninth with a walk and moved to third...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 6-2 over New York Mets: Jon Lester gets 1st curly-W; Kyle Schwarber homers twice...

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals beaten by Francisco Lindor ... and the New York Mets, 5-1 final

Joe Ross gave up two home runs over his last four starts and 23 IP before today’s outing, but gave up two in five innings this afternoon, both of them two-run blasts by the Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor, who drove in five runs total, all off Ross, in what ended up a relatively quick, 5-1 win over New York’s NL East rivals from Washington, D.C. in Nationals Park.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals take 3 of 4 from New York Mets; Kyle Schwarber three home runs; Parra Shark returns...

How did the Nationals react to the reaction to Gerardo Parra returning to Nationals Park?. “We started laughing,” manager Davey Martinez said. “It was funny, because I watched J-Hay [Josh Harrison] and Josh Bell, [Jordy] Mercer, all those guys that weren’t here and didn’t experience it all the time, and you should have saw their faces. I mean, they were laughing they were excited about it. I told them it’s pretty cool to see them all do the Baby Shark. I know J-Hay mentioned, he said ‘I’m sure my daughters are doing it right now wherever they’re at right now if they’re watching the game.’ So hey, like I said, the fans were into it, it was a lot of fun. What can I say about Parra, comes in and gets a huge pinch hit for us and gets us going that inning.”
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals Series Preview: Chance to cut into the New York Mets’ division lead

Finally, something resembling a tangible sign of progress for the Washington Nationals. With one of Major League Baseball’s worst teams visiting in the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Nats relatively comfortably dispatched of them, restricting them to only four runs across the three contests this week and recording just their third series sweep of the season.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

The league’s worst offense and best pitching have the Mets in first place

Fans had become impatient with Mets bats even before they dropped to the MLB basement in offensive production. But that sentiment only swelled after the Amazin’s split the twin bill against a pesky division rival that can be a threat in the NL East, if it wants to be. The Mets fell to last in the league in runs per game (3.61) following their 2-1 loss to the Phillies in Game 2 of a ...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kyle Schwarber hits 2 HRs as Nats split DH against Mets

Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Jon Lester pitched six-plus innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting New York Mets 6-2 to earn a split of their day-night doubleheader. It was the second two-homer game in a week for Schwarber, who hit a pair last Sunday against the San Francisco Giants....
MLBnewsbrig.com

Kyle Schwarber does in Mets again as Nationals close NL East gap

WASHINGTON — At least the Mets won’t have to see Kyle Schwarber’s face for another six weeks. But the larger issue might be, which of these two teams will hold first place in the NL East when the Mets and Nationals reconvene on Aug. 10?. The Nationals are surging and...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ tough stretch starts with win over New York Mets...

Washington Nationals’ first baseman Josh Bell, who struggled out of the gate with his new team this season, following a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates this winter, but he picked things up at the plate over the past few weeks, and going into Monday’s game, he was 41 for 152 (.270/.323/.507) with nine doubles and nine home runs in in 45 games and 164 plate appearances since June 1st.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals beat NY Mets again; Kyle Schwarber homers twice again; Ryan Zimmerman comes up big again

So, is Davey Martinez more surprised when Kyle Schwarber doesn’t hit a home run in a game at this point?. “No,” Martinez said with a laugh after another two-home run game on Monday night. “It really — I tell him all the time when he goes up there I just want him to have good at bats, I remind him every time, ‘Hey, take your walks, get the ball in the strike zone,’ and when he does that, you’ve seen what he can do.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals and New York Mets have big weekend plans; Stephen Strasburg updates + more...

What was Davey Martinez’s plan for the Nationals’ off day on Thursday? “Relaxing. Chilling,” he said. “We got some big games coming up especially come Friday. So these guys, they’ve been working really hard. You guys don’t get to see what they do, but even today we didn’t hit on the field, but they hit a lot in the cage. And they’ve been working it, so I want them to go home tomorrow, spend time with their families, relax, do whatever they’re going to do and just come back ready to play Friday.”