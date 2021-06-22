Darvish fans 11, Padres get 2 big homers to beat Dodgers 6-2

Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado each hit a solo home run in the first, Victor Caratini added another in the seventh en route to elevating the Padres over the Dodgers by a score of 5-3 to complete the Friars’ first sweep of their divisional rivals in eight years. The last time they did it inside Petco Park, however, was in September of 2010, so it’s been a long time coming you could say.