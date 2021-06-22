Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Yenher to expand presence in overseas market within 24 months after listing

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (June 22): Yenher Holdings Bhd hopes that plans for expansion in overseas markets such as Myanmar, Bangladesh and China will materialise within 24 months after its listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia on July 15, 2021. Group managing director Cheng Mooh Tat said that backed by...

www.theedgemarkets.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plants#Overseas Markets#Sen#Ipo#Yenher Holdings Bhd#Chinese#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Belgium
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Industry
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
Axios

The carbon removal market is expanding

Carbon Engineering, a firm looking to commercialize nascent "direct air capture" tech, just unveiled a new retail offering for its services in partnership with the firm BeZero Carbon. Driving the news: The new service is basically about buying future removal in smaller amounts than the startup has previously offered and...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

Beijing might finally close the IPO loophole that allowed Didi to list overseas

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Beijing’s crackdown on local tech giants escalated this week when regulators forced Didi Chuxing to stop registering new users, days after the Chinese ride-hailing giant raised $4.4 billion in a New York IPO. The move pummeled Didi's stock; shares were trading 14% below their IPO price as of Wednesday.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Didi duo lose US$1.5b as shares plunge on China’s crackdown

(July 7): The duo behind Didi Global Inc lost US$1.5 billion in wealth in two trading days as the Chinese ride-hailing giant’s shares plummeted in New York after Beijing cracked down on the company. Cheng Wei, co-founder and chief executive officer, saw his net worth drop by about US$1.2 billion,...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Yong Tai aims to offer Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to private sector by September

KUALA LUMPUR (July 7): Malaysian firm Yong Tai Bhd, which has partnered China-based Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd (SZKT) to supply Chinese-produced Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia, is targeting to offer its vaccines to private sector by September or October. Yong Tai's chief executive officer Boo Kuang Loon said the...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Chinese EV maker Xpeng shares fall in HK as it eyes global rollout

BEIJING (July 7): Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc shares fell by up to 3.5% in its $1.8 billion Hong Kong dual primary listing on Wednesday as the company said it would develop future models based on product platforms designed for international markets. Xpeng shares opened 1.8% higher from the...
EconomyCNBC

China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms after Didi IPO drama

Under the new measures, China will improve regulation of cross-border data flows and security, crack down on illegal activity in the securities market and punish fraudulent securities issuance. China will also check sources of funding for securities investment and control leverage ratios, it said. China will step up supervision of...
Agriculturecoleofduty.com

Agriculture Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Sichuan New Hope Agribusiness Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co. Ltd., Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co. Ltd

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Agriculture Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Agriculture Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Agriculture processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Isoamyl Acetate Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Skyrun Industrial Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pu-Jie Fragrance Co.Ltd., Aecochem Corp

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Isoamyl Acetate Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Isoamyl Acetate Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Isoamyl Acetate processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Linxis Group expands market presence with Bakon acquisition

NANTES, FRANCE — Linxis Group along with its key financial partner, IK Investment Partners, announced the acquisition of Bakon, a specialist in food processing and bakery equipment, from its managers and current investor Rabo Investments, a Rabobank investment franchise. Bakon, a Dutch company, complements the “portion process” division of Linxis...
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ('Focus'), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Sonora Investment Management, LLC ('Sonora'), an Arizona-based registered investment adviser (RIA) with offices in Phoenix and Tucson, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Businessaithority.com

Wasabi Expands Global Presence, Announces APAC Headquarters in Japan

Cloud Storage Company Appoints Kaz Kuroda as Vice President, APAC & Managing Director of Japan. Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, announced the expansion of its Asia-Pacific presence with the opening of its Japanese headquarters. The headquarters will serve as a base for a variety of countries in the region including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. In tandem with the new headquarters, Wasabi has appointed Kaz Kuroda Vice President of Asia-Pacific and Managing Director of Japan to lead the office. Kuroda is responsible for managing Wasabi’s business in Japan and throughout the APAC region.
Economybiometricupdate.com

Trulioo expands Africa presence with Kenya biometric ID verification market entry

Kenya has become the latest country in Africa where Trulioo’s GlobalGateway biometric identity verification service has been extended to. An announcement from Trulioo said its entry into the Kenyan market follows its presence in other big continental economies including Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa. The company is extending its face...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Agrify Expands Relationship With Current Customer Nevada Holistic Medicine, Further Increases Presence In Attractive Nevada Market

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) ("Agrify" or the "Company"), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with current customer Nevada Holistic Medicine LLC ("Nevada Holistic Medicine") for the build-out of their 12,400 square foot state-of-the art facility. Under the terms of the agreement, Agrify will provide architectural, engineering, construction and horticultural consulting services, installation and lease of 140 Vertical Farming Units (VFUs), and five years' use of the Agrify Insights™ software platform in exchange for at least $12 million of production-based and monthly SaaS fees.
Fargo, NDGrand Forks Herald

Ulteig expands into the international market

When Melvin Ulteig founded his company in 1944 in his home’s basement in Fargo, N.D., it had three employees. He was one of them. The other two were his wife and a land surveyor. Ulteig is today still headquartered in Fargo, but its footprint has grown substantially over the past...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Citigroup creates tech, media and telco role for Southeast Asia dealmaking

(July 8): Citigroup Inc hired Varun Matta from CIMB as head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking for the Asean region to lead a push in dealmaking. Matta, who will join the US bank in a few months in Singapore, will be a managing director and also cover some sponsor clients for the region, the bank said in an email. The area includes countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy