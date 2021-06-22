Yenher to expand presence in overseas market within 24 months after listing

Cloud Storage Company Appoints Kaz Kuroda as Vice President, APAC & Managing Director of Japan. Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, announced the expansion of its Asia-Pacific presence with the opening of its Japanese headquarters. The headquarters will serve as a base for a variety of countries in the region including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. In tandem with the new headquarters, Wasabi has appointed Kaz Kuroda Vice President of Asia-Pacific and Managing Director of Japan to lead the office. Kuroda is responsible for managing Wasabi’s business in Japan and throughout the APAC region.