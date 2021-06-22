Yenher to expand presence in overseas market within 24 months after listing

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) ("Agrify" or the "Company"), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with current customer Nevada Holistic Medicine LLC ("Nevada Holistic Medicine") for the build-out of their 12,400 square foot state-of-the art facility. Under the terms of the agreement, Agrify will provide architectural, engineering, construction and horticultural consulting services, installation and lease of 140 Vertical Farming Units (VFUs), and five years' use of the Agrify Insights™ software platform in exchange for at least $12 million of production-based and monthly SaaS fees.