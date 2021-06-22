Aston Villa submit improved offer for Arsenal whizkid Smith Rowe

As far as collapses go, last week qualifies. Aston Villa were beating Wolves by a score of 2-0 and then the bottom fell out with a final score of 3-2. Moving on, Aston Villa face off against Arsenal at the Emirates Friday. A proud club known for tradition and firing a beloved mascot, Arsenal are playing well as of late. Their last two matches were draws (2-2 against Crystal Palace and 0-0 at Brighton), but prior to that, the Gunners pulled off three straight wins against the likes of Norwich, Burnley, and secured a 3-1 home win over rival Spurs. There is plenty of talent to go around, but forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, center-back Gabriel Magalhaes, and one time Villa transfer target Emile Smith Rowe at central/left midfield are players to keep an eye on.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 DAYS AGO