CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa submit improved offer for Arsenal whizkid Smith Rowe

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 2021-06-22

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa have submitted an improved offer for Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe. The Gunners knocked back an...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emile Smith Rowe hails Arsenal's leaders after impressive win over Aston Villa and says Aubameyang, Gabriel and Ben White are all standing tall for the Gunners and helping them become 'a strong team'

Emile Smith Rowe has hailed the influence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel and Ben White after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Aston Villa. Smith Rowe played a starring role in the victory, picking out Thomas Partey from a corner for the opener before grabbing his team's third on 56 minutes as he latched onto a glorious outside-of-the-foot pass from captain Aubameyang to drive into the box and hit a shot which deflected off Tyrone Mings and trickled in off the post.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Arsenal v Aston Villa Live Commentary, 22/10/2021

Villa have won their last three Premier League meetings with Arsenal, as many as they had in their previous 36 against them in the competition (W3 D9 L24). They last won four consecutive league games against the Gunners in September 1962. Despite the loss to Wolves, Smith has stuck with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
KESQ

Arsenal beats Aston Villa 3-1 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal delivered its best performance of the season to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League on Friday. Arsenal was completely dominant for most of the game and built a 3-0 lead before Jacob Ramsey pulled a late goal back for Villa, which then pressured for the last 10 minutes without coming closer. Thomas Partey opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with his first Arsenal goal before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead just before halftime, converting the rebound after seeing his penalty saved. Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe capped an impressive display by adding the third in the 56th on a quick counterattack. The win lifts Arsenal up to ninth place ahead of the weekend games, with 14 points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Arsenal v Aston Villa

As far as collapses go, last week qualifies. Aston Villa were beating Wolves by a score of 2-0 and then the bottom fell out with a final score of 3-2. Moving on, Aston Villa face off against Arsenal at the Emirates Friday. A proud club known for tradition and firing a beloved mascot, Arsenal are playing well as of late. Their last two matches were draws (2-2 against Crystal Palace and 0-0 at Brighton), but prior to that, the Gunners pulled off three straight wins against the likes of Norwich, Burnley, and secured a 3-1 home win over rival Spurs. There is plenty of talent to go around, but forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, center-back Gabriel Magalhaes, and one time Villa transfer target Emile Smith Rowe at central/left midfield are players to keep an eye on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Aston Villa#Football
Tribal Football

Tomiyasu blanks Carragher after Arsenal victory over Aston Villa

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu blanked Jamie Carragher after victory over Aston Villa. The Mirror reports Tomiyasu snubbed Carragher for an interview on Sky Sports after Arsenal's win over Aston Villa. The Sky Sports crew c were standing pitchside as they were analysing the game at full time when the Japanese...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Dean Smith: Aston Villa failed to do basics

Dean Smith accused Villa’s players of failing to do the basics after they crashed to defeat at Arsenal. Villa suffered their third straight Premier League loss on the bounce as they were beaten 3-0 at the Emirates. Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe scored before the hour mark...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal hit top form to hammer sorry Aston Villa

Arsenal put in one of their best performances of the season to outclass Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.The Gunners were the better side throughout and thoroughly deserved their 3-1 victory, which sees them draw level on points with sixth-placed Manchester United having played a game more.Thomas Partey got the ball rolling with his first Arsenal goal before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time after seeing his penalty saved.Emile Smith Rowe capped a fine display against his summer suitors by adding the third, with substitute Jacob Ramsey pulling one back for a disjointed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

​Arteta claims Arsenal showed their potential in win over Aston Villa

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side showed their level in an impressive home win over Aston Villa. The Gunners were superb in an attacking sense, blitzing Villa and putting the result beyond doubt. Arteta was delighted with the result, especially after a poor home draw against Crystal Palace on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Smith demands Aston Villa reaction for West Ham clash

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants to see a reaction from his players after a run of poor results. The Villains, who invested heavily in the squad this summer, are currently on a run of three losses in a row. Their lack of points in the past few matches means...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith pleased with Ramsey: He can do more

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is delighted with the progress of Jacob Ramsey this season. Ramsey scored his first senior goal for Aston Villa at Arsenal with a sweet strike to provide a rare bright spot in a pretty dismal display. And Smith says there is plenty of improvement still...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy