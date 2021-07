Having all of your photos on your phone is amazing, but having physical photos to display at home is also nice. Usually, you’d have to go to a large retailer to print off quality versions of your phone photos, but not anymore. With Polaroid printers and portable phone printers, you can quickly and easily print off your treasured memories from the comfort of home. Plus, when you use the Polaroid aspect ratio, you get that extra dose of nostalgia to go along with your picture. The popularity of these printers means there are a vast number of great options out there, but we’ve narrowed down the best ones so you don’t have to.