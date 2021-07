The Ninth Circuit affirmed the decision of a federal district court in Washington denying Shrinivas Sugandhalaya LLP’s motion to compel arbitration against an individual and Shrinivas Sugandhalaya (BNG) LLP and denying its motion to grant a stay pending arbitration. The parties are brothers who signed a partnership agreement for joint ownership of their father’s incense manufacturing company, and eventually decided to operate their own companies under the same trademarked company name. The companies disputed whether U.S. or Indian law governs who may enforce the agreement, as Indian law would favor arbitration, while U.S. law would allow the lawsuit to proceed ...