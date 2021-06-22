Cancel
Will This House Last Forever? by Xanthi Barker review – a daughter’s attempt to understand her absent father

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this moving memoir shot through with love and pain, the author considers why Sebastian Barker chose poetry over parenthood. The father of this book’s subtitle (On Losing a Father) is – was – the poet Sebastian Barker. The tense in which he exists is unstable in Xanthi Barker’s complicatedly nuanced, absorbing and moving memoir. After suffering from lung cancer he died, at 68, of cardiac arrest on 31 January 2014, but for a while, after his death, she felt him to be alive. He was the son of the poet George Barker and the novelist Elizabeth Smart (By Grand Central Station I Sat Down and Wept) and a fine lyrical poet himself. The love his daughter has for him – admiring, tender and sometimes unmanageably intense – is never in question but keeps company with other feelings: disappointment, resentment and pain.

