Of all the predictions on how life will “never be the same again”, there has been little outcry or consideration for the buffet. The prognosis isn’t good for a system in which a gang of strangers throng around countless communal and uncovered food and drink bowls to serve themselves, often with their hands. Sure, things could be done, changes could be made, but let’s be honest with ourselves: no amount of hand gel or Perspex panelling will be enough to preserve its immediate future. And there are real concerns that it could be gone forever.