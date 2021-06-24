Chicago Cubs | David Ross on loss vs. Indians

Alec Mills and the Chicago Cubs (38-30, 1st in NL Central) host the Cleveland Indians (37-28, 2nd in AL Central) at Wrigley Field on Monday. The Indians have hit 96 doubles as a team and have smacked 73 balls out of the park. Cleveland owns a slugging percentage of .386 and have struck out 535 times, while being walked on 192 occasions. As a squad, the Cleveland Indians are knocking in 4.3 runs per contest, which ranks them 17th in baseball. They have accumulated 261 RBI's and 477 hits on the year, and their team batting average is at .226. They have earned 276 runs and have an OBP of .297.