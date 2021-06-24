Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago Cubs | David Ross on loss vs. Indians

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpKZU_0aba8vxW00

Cubs' manager discusses loss vs. Indians, Adbert Alzolay's outing and Javier Báez's baserunning mishap

