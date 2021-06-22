A Vegetarian's Guide to Westwood's Food Scene and Beyond
Coming to UCLA as a vegetarian I was not too concerned with the food options available to me. What I wasn't expecting was the variety of restaurants that offered vegetarian options. These places cover a multitude of cuisines and cultures, giving a picky vegetarian like me the opportunity to diversify my diet. Westwood Village has a lot to offer, but outside the limits of our college town, the West LA vegetarian cuisine is calling your name!spoonuniversity.com