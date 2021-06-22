A Vegetarian's Guide to Westwood's Food Scene and Beyond

Originally Posted On: The Best Restaurant Options From a Vegetarian’s Perspective | EatDrinkDeals. As a vegetarian, eating out can be a chore; I know this from firsthand experience. Scourging the internet and making phone calls to find menu item ingredients at restaurants makes me feel like a seasoned private investigator. To say the least, it is a tough task. Going out to eat or picking up food should be a simple treat, not a task. Here are six great restaurant options for vegetarians, and some of my favorite items at each!