Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 16 days ago

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the 'Company') announces that on June 21, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on March 16, 2021.

www.accesswire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferguson Plc#Treasury#Uk#Wokingham#Company#Eu#The European Union#Communications#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
News Break
PLC
Related
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Centralnic (CNIC)

Presentation at MelloMonday on Monday 12th July 2021, via Zoom Webinar. CentralNic Group plc is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending MelloMonday on Monday 12th July 2021, taking place from 6pm to 9.30pm. Ben Crawford, CEO and Michael Riedl, CFO will be presenting and taking questions from participants. If you would like to attend, you can register here for the event using code SHVIP for 75% off tickets.
Canceralbuquerqueexpress.com

Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

ANGLE plc Director/PDMR Shareholding Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights. GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ANGLE plc ('ANGLE' or the 'Company') (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that it has agreed to allot 1,023,826 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'). This is following the exercise of share options by Andrew Newland, Chief Executive of the Company, at exercise prices of £0.2575 and £0.10 per Ordinary Share. Almost all of the exercised share options pursuant to this transaction were due to expire in August 2021. The new Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

SeaBird Exploration Plc: Share capital increase registered

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to the announcement from Seabird Exploration Plc (the “Company”) on 30 June 2021 regarding the issue of 7,000,000 new shares upon completion of a private placement of shares. The new shares under the private placement has now been registered with the relevant Cyprus Register. The Company's new registered share capital is USD 6,789,314 divided on 33,946,570 shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.20 per share.
Business94.3 Jack FM

Britain’s Lloyds fined $125 million for misleading insurance customers

LONDON (Reuters) – Lloyds Banking Group has been fined 91 million pounds($125.25 million) for misleading insurance customers over an eight year period, in one of the largest fines levied against a lender for such breaches by regulators. The Financial Conduct Authority said several of Lloyds’ insurance units sent renewal notices...
Personal Financeu.today

Banking Giant Santander UK Bans Payments to Binance

Santander UK has banned payments to cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to an email sent to its customers this Thursday. In the email, the banking behemoth claims that the move is meant to protect its clients against fraud while citing a recent warning about a Binance entity issued by the Financial Conduct Authority:
Stocksyourmoney.com

Should you invest in Wise?

The first trades in Wise shares, under the ticker ‘WISE’ took place yesterday after the fintech went public on the London Stock Exchange. Valued at £7.95bn, Wise is the largest-ever tech listing in London by market capitalisation. Transferwise started 10 years ago, offering cut price cross currency payments. Over the...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Watchstone Group

Watchstone Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the cancellation of trading on AIM for Watchstone Group (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE AIM All-Share Index. 09 July 2021. For further information please contact FTSE...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Tata Steel Regulatory News (TTST)

This share is an international stock. This has reference to our letter dated July 5, 2021, informing that Dr. Peter Blauwhoff(DIN: 07728872) has conveyed his intention to step down as Independent Director of the Company effective July 13, 2021. Further to the said disclosure of July 5, 2021, we give...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Wise direct listing set to value the fintech firm at US$11 billion

LONDON (July 7): Wise shares were indicated to open at 800 pence on Wednesday, which would give the financial technology company a market capitalisation of £8 billion (US$11 billion), according to Refinitiv prices. An auction process has begun to determine the price of Class A Wise shares ahead of their...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Month End Net Asset Value(s)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 30 June 2021. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.
Economy94.3 Jack FM

Respect financial watchdog independence, UK lawmakers tell ministry

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance ministry should avoid crimping the independence of financial regulators by overloading them with requests for post-Brexit rule amendments, UK lawmakers said on Tuesday. Having fully left the European Union at the end of December, Britain can now write its own financial rules as it seeks...
Businessinvesting.com

Supply@ME completes TradeFlow Capital Management acquisition

Investing.com – Supply@Me (LON:SYME) confirmed it has completed the acquisition of Singapore-based fintech company TradeFlow Capital Management. As previously announced, the deal is valued at £31 million and will be settled using cash and shares. Supply@ME has applied to the London Stock Exchange to listed 1.478 billion new ordinary shares to pay for the deal.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Ferguson plc For: Jul 06

FORM 6-K _________________________. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as...
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

HydrogenOne Capital Growth to pursue London listing

(Sharecast News) - HydrogenOne Capital Growth will become the first London-listed investment fund focused on clean hydrogen if its plans to float succeed. The firm's aim is to raise £250m via a placing, an offer for subscription and an intermediaries offer. Those funds would in turn be used to target...
Marketsinvesting.com

Argo Blockchain considers secondary listing on NASDAQ

Investing.com – Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) has said it Is mulling a secondary listing in the US on NASDAQ, but has yet to make any firm decision regarding the timing. The London-listed cryptocurrency miner said any proposed listing is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed listing may be completed.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 30 Per Share

LON TEP opened at GBX 1,158.53 ($15.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,514 ($19.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £917.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,221.89.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IQE plc: Issue of shares

IQE plc (AIM:Â IQE, "IQE" or the "Company"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, announces that it has agreed to issue 687,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to a number of operational staff in South Wales.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Financial ReportsShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 5th July 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy