People who have been instrumental in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic were invited to watch the Wimbledon from the Royal Box on Tuesday.A maths teacher who created an online learning platform for children, an NHS nurse who led an initiative to make scrubs for frontline workers, and the software engineer behind an app that allows emergency services to quickly find those in need were amongst the group invited to the 12th day of the tournament.On Centre Court, the Royal Box, which has 74 seats, is reserved for members of the royal family and invited guests of the All...