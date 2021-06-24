New York Mets | Jerad Eickhoff's scoreless four

The New York Mets are reportedly looking for help with starting pitching, so could the Colorado Rockies be a trade partner?. New York Mets general manager Zack Scott recently tipped his hand that his club could be looking to boost its starting pitching as the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches. With starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco encountering setbacks as they try to work their way back into the Mets rotation, Scott said that starting pitching could be “the most obvious area of need” as July 30 (this year’s trade deadline date) draws nearer.