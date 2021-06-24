New York Mets | Jerad Eickhoff's scoreless four

The Mets selected Eickhoff's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. New York designated outfielder Mason Williams for assignment to clear room for Eickhoff on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. According to Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record, Eickhoff will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in Washington, and if he ends up going unused, he'll be a candidate to start one half of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta. The 31-year-old right-hander hasn't been overly impressive through eight starts at Syracuse this season, posting a 5.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 across 44 innings.