Reliance Retail to Be Next Big Driver for Company: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong initiates coverage on Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $577.00. The analyst comments "We believe FICO's transformation into a decisioning software platform provider will enhance its value proposition, increase the stickiness of its revenue streams and improve its long-term revenue growth potential. FICO enjoys a wide moat in the U.S. consumer credit scoring market due to its brand, proprietary data and entrenched role in modern credit approval processes, which we expect to support a long runway of robust Scores segment pricing increases during this transformation. Operating leverage, healthy flow-through from Scores pricing increases and improving profitability of on-platform solutions should drive appealing EBITDA margin expansion, in our view."