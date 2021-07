California reopened two weeks ago, but there doesn’t seem to be a straight answer to the question, “Goleta Valley Community Center going to reopen?”. The Community Center is consequential. It really is a hub or “center” for Goleta. Before the pandemic, it hosted a wide array of activities, such as dance, music, art, and sewing classes. It was a meeting place for clubs and religious groups. It offered education programs, as well as services for seniors, had sports activities and was used by recovery groups. It’s of tremendous value to our community.