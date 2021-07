Did the 2020-21 quarantine get the best of us? No more binge-watching TV on the couch and ordering in! It’s time to get moving! Don’t sit…commit to get FIT!. Join the first “MCNY Power of Purpose Virtual Fitness Challenge” (MCNY POP Challenge) now through September 25, 2021. Commit and get fit while supporting our students with the tools they need for their educational and sometimes, personal success. This challenge is about achieving a goal of your own while helping MCNY students make their goals. The money raised will fund scholarships, academic support services, food and shelter insecurity, emergency issues and general support needed to help students earn their degrees.