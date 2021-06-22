Get the latest iPad Pro for a steal for Prime Day 2021
If a sharp new tablet's on your Amazon Prime Day 2021 wish list, you can score a new Apple iPad Pro for $749—that's $50 off the list price. This is specifically for the 11-inch "Space Gray" version with 128 GB of storage. It's a gorgeous touchscreen device that'll handle all your iOS needs: reading, browsing, playing casual games.