The 6 Biggest Mistakes Made By Christians in Entertainment
Nobody said the Christian walk would be easy, especially for Christians in Hollywood. If you are a Christian in the public eye playing beloved characters, making music or playing a sport, society will constantly look at you for some sort of social commentary, validation, physical appearances and even trends to emulate. Very few aspects of your life in Hollywood will remain private. Many people wonder if there is hope for Christian celebrities in an industry that demands transparency and tolerance. There are many important decisions Christians in Hollywood will be called to make, and they will not always be easy. Here are the six biggest mistakes made by Christians in Entertainment.www.beliefnet.com