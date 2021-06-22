Dixie Lee Boyles, 91 years young, passed peacefully at her lake house on Friday, June 18, 2021, to begin her heavenly life. Born in southern Illinois in 1930, she spent most of her life as a proud Hoosier, residing in Marion, Hartford City and Crawfordsville. Dixie was a teacher and librarian in her working career, in Southport, Hartford City and Crawfordsville Elementary Schools, where she truly loved spending time with the children for over 30 years. She was instrumental in developing a program for gifted students, as well as helping to launch the district’s first computer curriculum. She taught many students to knit and quilt during Pioneer Days.