Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawfordsville, IN

Dixie Lee Boyles

Journal Review
 16 days ago

Dixie Lee Boyles, 91 years young, passed peacefully at her lake house on Friday, June 18, 2021, to begin her heavenly life. Born in southern Illinois in 1930, she spent most of her life as a proud Hoosier, residing in Marion, Hartford City and Crawfordsville. Dixie was a teacher and librarian in her working career, in Southport, Hartford City and Crawfordsville Elementary Schools, where she truly loved spending time with the children for over 30 years. She was instrumental in developing a program for gifted students, as well as helping to launch the district’s first computer curriculum. She taught many students to knit and quilt during Pioneer Days.

www.journalreview.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Crawfordsville, IN
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Marion, IN
City
Southport, IN
City
Hartford City, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Dixie Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Birthdays#Pioneer Days#The Wesley Thrift Shop#Franciscan Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy