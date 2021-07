Work on a new bridge and trail in D.C.’s Rock Creek Park will require some midday road closures for nearly the rest of the calendar year along Beach Drive NW. The District’s Department of Transportation said that the segment of Beach Drive NW between Shoreham Drive NW and Tilden Street NW will be blocked off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting July 12 and running until Dec. 20.