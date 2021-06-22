Cancel
Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” Was Released During Carole King’s Run with “Tapestry” 50 Years Ago Today

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, Joni Mitchell’s 1971 watershed album “Blue is number 1 today. When it was released 50 years ago, it never hit number 1. The number 1 album at the time was Carole King’s Tapestry. It was in the middle of a long run at the top of the charts. Carole’s double A side single, “It’s Too Late” backed with ( or b/w) “I Feel the Earth Move” was on a similar run at number 1 on the Hot 100.

www.showbiz411.com
officialcharts.com

Joni Mitchell says people were "afraid" of her classic album Blue

Joni Mitchell has given a rare interview, looking back on the legacy of her classic album Blue, which turns 50 this week. Originally released in 1971, the LP was the singer-songwriter's fourth album and its introspective lyricism and sparse production has inspired numerous others to follow in Mitchell's footsteps, from Fiona Apple and Lana Del Rey to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.
MusicNME

Joni Mitchell reflects on 50th anniversary of ‘Blue’ in rare video message

Joni Mitchell has shared a rare video message in which she reflects on the 50th anniversary of her classic album ‘Blue’ – you can watch it below. Released in 1971, Mitchell’s fourth studio album is widely regarded as one of the greatest records of all time. It explores various facets of relationships following the iconic musician’s breakup with Graham Nash.
Celebritiesklcc.org

Her Kind Of Blue: Joni Mitchell's Masterpiece At 50

I imagine Joni getting ready, again, to explain that masterpiece. She unwraps a pack of smokes. What happened when Joni Mitchell made Blue? Accounts abound of the recording sessions at the studio owned by A&M Records on North LaBrea Avenue in Hollywood in January 1971, and of the months before, when Mitchell started sharing the songs she'd lay down in that room, saying, hey, listen to this in the hours after the canyon parties wound down; and of the time before that, when she wandered from Greek hippie communes to Paris hotel rooms collecting the sex and laughs and loneliness from which the songs would come. But the creative process is as mundane as it is miraculous. It's dribs and drabs and then a rush and then back to staring at the ceiling, wondering if the rush will come back. Blue is an album about working through something — a heartache, people say. But it's just as much a document of the process of sharing that heartache, an inquiry into personal storytelling itself. Until Blue, Mitchell was getting there, but she hadn't wholly figured out what she alone could say. That's because what each person alone can say is, in its pure state, incommunicable. Stories are what get left behind as their tellers keep living and evolving. They're always inconclusive.
MusicThe Guardian

Joni Mitchell’s Blue reviewed – archive, 1971

Joni Mitchell’s new album, Blue, is about to he released here by Warner Brothers (K 44128). A large proportion of Joni’s most notable songs, to date, have been intensely visual. What she’s seen, she has refined; but the songs’ images have been those of the eye. The lyrics of Blue...
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Joni Mitchell feels all your love for 'Blue': '50 years later, people finally get it'

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has a rare message for fans upon the 50th anniversary of "Blue," her seminal fourth studio album. The latest post on the Canadian musician's Instagram page, which is managed by her team and usually refers to Mitchell in the third person, features a video of the Grammy winner reflecting on the warm reception for "Blue" in recent weeks.
mojo4music.com

Joni Mitchell Celebrates 50 Years Of Blue With Demos & Outtakes EP...

To mark the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s legendary Blue album, Rhino has today released Blue 50 (Demos And Outtakes). The digital EP debuts five unreleased recordings from the making of Blue that will feature on the upcoming second Archives boxset drawn from Mitchell's extensive collection of unheard material. Blue...
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Joni Mitchell’s Landscape-Shifting ‘Blue’ at 50: Roundtable

Joni Mitchell held nothing back on her classic 1971 album Blue. From personal relationships to her own insecurities, every aspect of the singer-songwriter’s life was put on display. The raw emotion and sheer vulnerability of the songs helped make Blue one of the most acclaimed albums in history. Still, Mitchell...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Joni Mitchell continues Archives series with ‘Vol 2’

Set is part of Mitchell’s Archive Series and 50th anniversary celebration. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s masterpiece Blue, Joni Mitchell Archives is releasing several new collections that offer different perspectives on one of the greatest albums ever made and the inspired period of creativity that made it possible.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Radio 4's muddled Joni Mitchell tribute left me feeling a little blue

Sweet melodies, lyrical poetry and heartsore tenderness swirled in Blue: Pain and Pleasure (Radio 4, Thursday), marking 50 years since the release of Joni Mitchell's greatest album. The presenter, the singer-songwriter Laura Marling, grew up with Mitchell’s music. But it was as a young adult, driving alone through America on...
MusicRolling Stone

Joni Mitchell: 50 Essential Songs

In May 2021, during an interview with Clive Davis, Joni Mitchell reflected on negative reviews she’s received over the years. “I thought, why is it that people are so hard on this stuff? Well, I guess it’s because it’s different,” she said. “It doesn’t fit into a genre. You can’t say it’s folk music or jazz; it’s somewhere in between.”
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Joni Mitchell Remembers Male Backlash to "Blue" in Rare Interview

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell’s masterful Blue, and to mark the occasion, the legendary singer-songwriter — who has largely shied away from doing press in recent years — sat for a rare interview with Cameron Crowe for the Los Angeles Times to discuss the album’s legacy.
Musicklcc.org

Joni Mitchell, 'California (Blue Demos Session)'

One of the most common praises for Joni Mitchell's Blue is its raw, emotional songwriting and production. Mitchell's Blue 50 (Demos and Outtakes) doubles down on this quality, most notably in the demo version of "California." Equipped only with her inviting voice and a twangy dulcimer (sans James Taylor), Mitchell sings about her European excursions from Greece to Spain to France, where the song was written. While she journeys across the continent, she yearns to return home to California. The final question of this demo version feels even more homesick than in the original version as she begs to know: "Will you take me as I am?"